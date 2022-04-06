'Madhu ka Panchwa Baccha', who was denied admission because of her name on Aadhaar, finally joins school

New Delhi: A girl from Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, who was allegedly denied admission to a government school due to her name on her Aadhaar card, was finally admitted after the intervention of Yogi Adityanath's Office, media reports claimed on Tuesday (April 5, 2022).

The girl's name on her Aadhaar card was mentioned as "Madhu ka Panchwa Bachha" and "Baby Five of Madhu".

"I went to a government school to enrol my daughter there. The teacher made fun of the name mentioned on my daughter`s Aadhaar card as it read that she`s my fifth child and did not admit her there," Madhu, the girl's mother said.

After the picture of the Aadhaar card went viral on social media, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) took cognizance of the matter.

"Dinesh of Raipur village of Budaun district went for admission of his daughter Aarti to school. On the Aadhaar card of Aarti, her name was written as `Madhu ka Panchwa Bachha`, due to which the school did not admit her. When this matter reached the Chief Minister, he instructed the Basic Education Department to get the girl admitted to the school immediately," the CMO release said.

"Following this Aarti was admitted to the school. Along with this, the school administration has registered the name mentioned by the guardian in the admission register and at the same time, the error in her Aadhar card is also being rectified. Aarti has been admitted to Class 1 in the school," the CMO added.

