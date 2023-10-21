Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) today successfully launched the Gaganyaan mission's crew module abort test. During the launch, the voice you may have heard today was of Madhuri Pillala. She is currently the Deputy Project Director at SSLV Launch Complex, Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.

Madhuri Pillala was born in Hyderabad. She did B.Tech in production engineering from Dr MGR Educational and Research Institue. Madhuri joined ISRO as a research scientist and has been a crucial part of Chandrayaan-1, Chandrayaan-2 and Chandrayaan-3. Madhuri is also involved in the design and development of the scientific payloads.

Madhuri is one of the many women scientists who are leading the nation's ambitious space programs. She is an inspiration for many.

ISRO today successfully launched the 'TV-D1' (Test Vehicle Development Flight 1) in the Gaganyaan Mission. The test vehicle was launched on the second attempt after it had faced an engine ignition problem at 8:45 am.

Addressing the media, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said, "The purpose of this mission was to demonstrate the crew escape system for the Gaganyaan program through a test vehicle demonstration in which the vehicle went up to a Mach number, which is slightly above the speed of sound, and initiated an abort condition for the crew escape system to function."

This Flight test vehicle Abort mission was conducted to demonstrate the performance of the Crew escape system as part of the Gaganyaan mission.