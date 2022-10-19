NewsIndia
MADHUSUDAN MISTRY

Madhusudan Mistry rejects team Shashi Tharoor's 'serious irregularities' charge in Congress presidential poll

As per the counting, the total votes that were polled are 9,385. Mallikarjun Kharge got 7897 votes, and Shashi Tharoor 1072. Invalid votes were 416.

 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Suparna Shree|Last Updated: Oct 19, 2022, 04:41 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Madhusudan Mistry is Congress's central election authority chairman
  • Mistry has prepared a detailed reply to their allegations and said the letter should not have been leaked to the media
  • Mallikarjun Kharge has been elected as the new Congress chief

Trending Photos

Madhusudan Mistry rejects team Shashi Tharoor's 'serious irregularities' charge in Congress presidential poll

New Delhi: Madhusudan Mistry, chairman of the Congress Central Election Authority, has rejected the allegation levelled by team Shashi Tharoor regarding the party presidential election, saying there was no basis for the complaint because there was no specific allegation. On Wednesday, he stated that they had prepared a detailed response to their allegations and that the letter should not have been leaked to the media. During the counting, he said, there were only two complaints about two ballot boxes.

Mistry quotes, "Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Dr Shashi Tharoor were the candidates of the election of the President of Indian National Congress. The polling was held on 17th October 2022 and counting took place today, i.e. 19th October 2022 in the presence of the authorised Agents of the contested candidates. The total votes polled are 9,385. Mallikarjun Kharge got 7897 votes, and Shashi Tharoor 1072. Invalid votes 416 Votes. As per Article XVIII (d) of the Constitution of Indian National Congress, I hereby declare Shri Mallikajun Kharge elected as President of Indian National Congress.”

(With agencies' inputs)

Live Tv

Madhusudan MistryMallikarjun KhargePresident of Indian National CongressShashi Tharoorpresidential election

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Hindus, 'soft targets' of terrorists in Kashmir!
DNA Video
DNA: Monday officially declared as ‘worst day of the week’
DNA Video
DNA: Who made stray dogs 'killer'?
DNA Video
DNA: What is the reality of helicopter crash near Kedarnath?
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 18, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Jinping is afraid of Galvan!
DNA Video
DNA: How did the system 'fail' in conducting 'PET' exam?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of unethical profiteering by Private hospitals
DNA Video
DNA: Is over speeding becoming a trend in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 17, 2022