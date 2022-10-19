Madhusudan Mistry rejects team Shashi Tharoor's 'serious irregularities' charge in Congress presidential poll

New Delhi: Madhusudan Mistry, chairman of the Congress Central Election Authority, has rejected the allegation levelled by team Shashi Tharoor regarding the party presidential election, saying there was no basis for the complaint because there was no specific allegation. On Wednesday, he stated that they had prepared a detailed response to their allegations and that the letter should not have been leaked to the media. During the counting, he said, there were only two complaints about two ballot boxes.

Mistry quotes, "Shri Mallikarjun Kharge and Dr Shashi Tharoor were the candidates of the election of the President of Indian National Congress. The polling was held on 17th October 2022 and counting took place today, i.e. 19th October 2022 in the presence of the authorised Agents of the contested candidates. The total votes polled are 9,385. Mallikarjun Kharge got 7897 votes, and Shashi Tharoor 1072. Invalid votes 416 Votes. As per Article XVIII (d) of the Constitution of Indian National Congress, I hereby declare Shri Mallikajun Kharge elected as President of Indian National Congress.”

(With agencies' inputs)