Madhya Pradesh Assembly bypolls: After revoking Kamal Nath's star campaigner status, Election Commission bans MP minister from campaign

New Delhi: After revoking "star campaigner" status of Congress leader Kamal Nath for repeated violations of the model code during the campaign for the by-polls in 28 assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh, the Election Commission on Friday (October 30) barred MP Minister Mohan Yadav from holding any public meetings, processions, rallies, roadshows, interviews, and public utterances in media, in connection with ongoing elections for one day-Oct 31 (Saturday), for use of 'intemperate language'

The EC reprimanded the MP minister for using "intemperate language transgressing the limits of decency". Notably, 28 seats will go for bypolls on November 3 for which canvassing is on in the state. The campaigning ends on November 1 evening.

In its order, the poll panel said it was not satisfied with Yadav's response to its notice, adding "The Commission is satisfied that the statements therein amount to use of intemperate language transgressing the limit of decency."

The notice stated, "The Election Commission hereby, reprimands you for violating the provisions of... General Conduct of Model Code of Conduct and use of intemperate language transgressing the limits of decency and expects that you, being a responsible political leader, shall not repeat such indecent utterances during election time."

The poll panel used its Constitutional powers under Article 324, and barred Mohan Yadav, from holding "anywhere in Madhya Pradesh" any public meeting, procession, rallies, roadshows and interviews, public utterances in media (electronic, print, social media), "for one day on October 31."

The EC has also issued a notice to Madhya Pradesh Minister Usha Thakur to explain within 48 hours of receipt of the notice, her alleged statement "...dharm adharit shiksha kattarta panpa rahi hai..." made on 20th October at an event in Indore, said an ANI report.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission took serious note of breach of "ethical and dignified behaviour" and revoked the "star campaigner" status of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath for repeated violations of the model code during the campaign for the by-polls in 28 assembly constituencies in the state.

The EC order said, "...For repeated violation of Model Code of Conduct and for completely disregarding the advisory issued to him, the Commission hereby revokes the status of leader of political party (Star Campaigner) of Kamal Nath, Ex-Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh, with immediate effect for the current Bye-elections of Legislative Assembly of Madhya Pradesh."

It said, "however if any campaign is done by Kamal Nath from now onwards, the entire expenditure related to travel, stay and visit will be completely borne by the candidate in whose constituency he carries out campaigning."

The EC said it has carefully considered the matter and has observed with "displeasure that Kamal Nath despite being a leader of a political party is repeatedly violating the provisions of Model Code of Conduct and breaching the ethical and dignified behaviour".

The Commission referred to his remarks against Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. Nath had used the words "mafia" and "milawat khor" against a political rival at a recent campaigning event.

Last week, the EC had asked Nath not to use words like "item" in campaigning. He had used the jibe to hit out at state minister and BJP candidate Imarti Devi at a rally.

(With Agency Inputs)