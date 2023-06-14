topStoriesenglish2621763
MADHYA PRADESH ASSEMBLY ELECTIONS

MP Assembly Elections: Former Minister Akhand Pratap Singh Joins AAP, Calls Arvind Kejriwal 'Mahapurush'

Akhand Pratap Singh Yadav's inclusion in AAP ahead of the Madhya Pradesh elections is a big boost for Arvind Kejriwal's party as he has been a member of the Assembly thrice and has served as a minister in the state during the Congress and BJP regimes.

Written By  Pushkar Tiwari|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 08:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Ahead of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, former minister Akhand Pratap Singh Yadav on Tuesday joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the presence of party MP Sanjay Singh and other leaders.

In his political career of more than four decades, Yadav, who was first elected to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly in 1977, has been associated with various parties, including the Janata Party, Congress, and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Arvind Kejriwal is a 'mahapurush'

At the press conference, Yadav thanked AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal for taking him into the party fold and called him the 'idol' of 'trust and honesty'.

"Very few such great men (mahapurush) come on earth," the veteran leader said as he praised the Delhi Chief Minister.

"I firmly believe that with the support of people, the Aam Aadmi Party will not only form the government in Madhya Pradesh but also make Arvind Kejriwal the Prime Minister after the next Lok Sabha elections," he added.

Akhand Pratap Singh has strengthened AAP's presence in Madhya Pradesh

Akhand Pratap Singh Yadav's inclusion is a big boost for AAP as he has been a member of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly thrice. He has also served as a minister in the state during the Congress and BJP regimes.

He was first elected to the Madhya Pradesh Assembly in 1977 and then in 1993 and 2003.

"By joining AAP, Akhand Pratap Singh Yadav has strengthened our presence in Madhya Pradesh... Together we will forge ahead with renewed vigour and determination, ensuring the Aam Aadmi Party's success in Madhya Pradesh and beyond," AAP MP Sanjay Singh said at the presser.

After forming the governments in Delhi and Punjab, the AAP is currently gearing up to contest the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls due to be held later this year. The party, which has now got the 'national party' tag, has previously tested the waters in several states including Gujarat, Goa, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand, but to its utter disappointment.

