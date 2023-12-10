BHOPAL: In Madhya Pradesh, the BJP awaits the high command's 'googly' as the race for the Chief Minister's post hots up. Amid speculation around who will become the Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh, there is a chance that the BJP is likely to choose a new face for the CM's post. The BJP won 163 out of the 230 Assembly seats in the state and six days have passed since the results were announced, but the decision on who will get the top job is still pending.

As is the case with the party, the BJP went to the polls without a CM face. Now, after winning the elections, the BJP has appointed three observers, who are scheduled to arrive in Bhopal on Sunday, and a meeting of the legislative party is planned for Monday. Meanwhile, a series of meetings among several contenders for the top job are being held in the BJP. Whether it is in Delhi or Bhopal, leaders are networking and lobbying hard.

The list of contenders for the CM's chair is endless, starting from Union Ministers Prahlad Singh Patel, Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Kailash Vijayvargiya. Posters supporting Tomar have already been put up in Gwalior, while some legislators are also projecting Prahlad Patel as a potential Chief Minister.

Even though hectic lobbying is going on behind the scenes, none of the contenders for the top job are openly declaring that they see themselves as the future Chief Minister of the state. Significantly, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and State President Vishnu Dutt Sharma have already announced that they are stepping out of the race for the Chief Minister's chair.

Political analysts believe that the BJP in Madhya Pradesh might throw a 'googly' in the form of a candidate who has not been discussed, predicted or anticipated by anyone. What the party high command does in the end, only time will tell.