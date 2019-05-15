Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10th, Class 12th result 2019 declared at mpbse.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Wednesday declared MP Board 10th Result 2019 and MP Board 12th Result 2019. The results were released by the Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education on its official website mpbse.nic.in.

The Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 examinations were held from March 1-27, while the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 12 examination started on March 2 and ended on April 2.

Students can also check their MPBSE Class 10 Result 2019, MPBSE Class 12 Result 2019 on these websites: examresults.net, mpresults.nic, indiaresults.com

A total of 61.32% students have passed in class 10 examination. The pass percentage among girls is 63.69 per cent and among boys is 59.15 per cent. In class 12th, 72.37% students have passed the exam. The pass percentage for girls is 76.31% and for boys it is 68.94%.

Gagan Dixit and Ayushman Tamrkar have emerged as toppers in class 10 exam with 499 marks and 99.8 per cent. Dipendra Kumar Ahirwar is second topper with 497 marks, while six students are at the third spot with 496 marks.

In Class 12, Drishti Sanodia has topped in Arts stream with 479 marks, while Arya Jain is Science stream topper for Maths group with 486 marks. Vivek Gupta is the topper in Commerce stream with 486 marks. In Agriculture group, Priya Chaurasia has secured 481 marks to finish on top. Srijan Srivastava is the topper in Science stream in Biology Group with 481 marks. The topper in Fine Arts and Home Science group is Pratiksha Sharma with 476 marks.

MP Board Result 2019 for Class 10, 12: How to Check

Step 1: Visit the official website of MP Board mpresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘MP Board 12th Result 2019’ ‘MP 10th Result 2019’ link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter all details like roll number/date of birth/hall ticket number

Step 5: After entering the details, click on submit button for MPBSE 10th result 2019, MPBSE 12th Result 2019

Step 6: The MP Board Class 12th result 2019, MP Board Class 10th result 2019 will appear on screen

Step 7: Download the result and take printout for future reference