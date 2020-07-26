हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Mp Board 12th Result 2020

Madhya Pradesh Board to declare MPBSE Class 12 Results on July 27 at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to declare Class 10th Result 2020 on Monday, i.e. on July 27. The results will be released on the official websites of the board - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. 

Madhya Pradesh Board to declare MPBSE Class 12 Results on July 27 at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is expected to declare Class 10th Result 2020 on Monday, i.e. on July 27. The results will be released on the official websites of the board - mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. 

According to reports, the result is expected to be out at 3 pm on Monday. 

Students can also check their scorecard on: 

mpbse.mponline.gov.in
results.gov.in 
examresults.net 
indiaresults.com

Earlier this month, MPBSE released the class 10 board results on July 4. Over 10 lakh students have appeared in the Class 10th exam this year.

Students are advised to keep their admit cards safe so as to fill their board details when the results are declared. 

Here’s how you can check the MP Board 10th Result 2020:

1. Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in
2. Click on the MP Board 12th result 2020 link on the homepage
3. Key in your login credentials like roll number etc and submit
4. Your MP Board 12th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen
5. Download and take its printout.

Students can also check their MP Board class 12 results through mobile apps:

1. MPBSE Mobile app, MP Mobile app, and Fastresults app available on Google Play Store.
2. MP Mobile App on Window App store

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) board regulates and supervises the system of Intermediate education in Madhya Pradesh. It also executes and governs various activities that include devising of courses of study, prescribing syllabus, conducting examinations, granting affiliations to colleges. 

Tags:
Mp Board 12th Result 2020MP board result 2020MP board exam result 2020MP board class 12 resultMP Board Class 12 result 2020MPBSE resultsMPBSE results 2020Madhya Pradeshmpbse.nic.inmpresults.nic.in
Next
Story

Arrange Rs 20 lakh, black coats, shoes, help me surrender: Vikas Dubey to BJP leader in leaked viral chats
  • 13,85,522Confirmed
  • 32,063Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,43,35,705Confirmed
  • 6,03,285Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT1M55S

Doctor recites song to Ravindra Raina hospitalized for treatment of Corona