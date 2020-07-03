Madhya Pradesh Board to release MPBSE Class 10 result likely this week

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) is most likely to release the MP Board class 10 and class 12 results 2020 in the first week of July. The results will be released online on the websites — mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in.

Students can check the class 10 and class 12 Board results 2020 online:

Step 1: Visit the official website at mpbse.nic.in or mpresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Enter all details asked such as roll number.

Step 3: You will be directed to a new page where you will find the subject-wise results

Step 4: Download your result, take a print-out for a future reference.

Over 11.5 lakh students appeared in the class 10 exam in 2020 while around 8.5 lakh students took the class 12 exams, which couldn't be completed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The pending board papers, which the board anounced earlier would be completed, has been completed due to rising number of coronavirus pandemic.

Notably, Madhya Pradesh government has decided to announce the result without conducting the pending board exams. The pending exams got cancelled due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown imposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to curb the spread of coronavirus in India.