NewsIndia
MADHYA PRADESH

Madhya Pradesh: Bomb threat at Gwalior station turns out to be hoax

"A person dialled the emergency service number '100' at around 10.30 am, claiming that a bomb was planted at the railway station," Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi said. 

Last Updated: Jun 27, 2022, 05:17 PM IST

Trending Photos

Madhya Pradesh: Bomb threat at Gwalior station turns out to be hoax

Gwalior: Police conducted an extensive search at the Gwalior railway station in Madhya Pradesh on Monday after receiving a bomb threat call, which later turned out to be a hoax, officials said. The bomb disposal squad and sniffer dogs also joined in the search, but nothing suspicious was found, they said.

"A person dialled the emergency service number '100' at around 10.30 am, claiming that a bomb was planted at the railway station," Superintendent of Police Amit Sanghi told PTI.

"The police swung into action and searched all the five platforms. It was a hoax call," he said.

Efforts were on to trace the person who made the call, he added.

The bomb hoax did not hit the rail traffic, North Central Railways' Jhansi division public relations officer Manoj Kumar Singh said.

Trains from platform no. 1 were diverted to platforms 2 and 3 for some time when the search was being conducted, he said.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Lessons that can be learnt from revolt in Shiv Sena
DNA Video
DNA: 'Political tourism' in flood-ravaged Assam
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - Supreme Court gives clean chit to Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Will Uddhav Thackeray also not be able to save Shiv Sena?
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC verdict exposes conspirators
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Supreme Court's historic verdict on Gujarat riots
DNA Video
DNA: Gujarat riots - SC mentions Sudhir Chaudhary in its decision
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 24, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence over 100 deaths in Assam floods?
DNA Video
DNA: Inspiring story of youth on Agnipath