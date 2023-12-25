Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Expansion: CM Mohan Yadav Govt Likely To Get 20 Ministers Today

The first cabinet expansion under Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will take place around 3.30 pm today. This was confirmed by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav yesterday after a flurry of meetings with senior BJP leaders including party president JP Nadda. Speaking to reporters after the meeting, CM Yadav said that under the leadership of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief JP Nadda, the BJP will form a government at the Centre in 2024 making it a double-engine government once again.

Earlier in the day, Madhya Pradesh CM Yaedav met Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, BJP chief JP Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur in the national capital. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also met President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The Chief Minister and his deputies also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on December 22 and discussed various schemes related to the development of the state

At least 20 ministers are likely to be inducted into the Yadav cabinet today. Among the probables are former Union Minister and MLA from Narsinghpur Prahlad Singh Patel, BJP general secretary and MLA from Indore 1 seat Kailash Vijayvargiya, Jagdish Deora (Dy CM), Rajendra Shukla (Dy CM), MLA from Rahli in Sagar district and former minister Gopal Bhargava, MLAs Pradyuman Singh Tomar, Krishna Gaur, Rameshwar Sharma, Kamal Marskole, Gayatri Pawar, Ghanshyam Chandravanshi, Sampatiya Uike, Dinesh Rai Munmun, Abhilash Pandey, Reeti Pathak and Rakesh Singh.

Madhya Pradesh can have a total of 34 ministers including the Chief Minister. Since the BJP has won a clear majority in the state, it doesn't need an ally and thus can expand the cabinet as per the party's wish.

On December 13, the era of former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan came to an end as BJP MLA Mohan Yadav took the oath as Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh. Former Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar is likely to be made the Speaker of the Madhya Pradesh Assembly.