In Madhya Pradesh, new Chief Minister Mohan Yadav today got into action on the first day in the office. Yadav was sworn in as the CM around 11.30 am today and an order prohibiting the use of loudspeakers in public places beyond permissible limits. The Chief Minister also ordered a ban on the sale of meat in open places.

He emphasized that the use of loudspeakers will be restricted within specified limits. Unauthorized use of loudspeakers at high volume will not be tolerated. He also briefed about the decisions taken in the Cabinet meeting. Mohan Yadav ordered strict compliance of the order in Madhya Pradesh.

The CM also stated that colleges of excellence will be established for the youth within each district. A selection of 52 colleges has been made, which will be known as Prime Minister's Excellence Colleges. All colleges will have facilities for digital lockers. CM Yadav said, "We have decided to establish digital locker colleges/universities because students face issues with degree mark sheets."

He mentioned that the prices of tendu leaves have been increased from Rs 3000 to Rs 4000. He added, "There is a major event in Ayodhya on January 22. The MP government will welcome those going to Ayodhya along the path to the Ram Temple."

CM Mohan Yadav's action indicates that if he continues to work like this, soon he may termed Yogi of Madhya Pradesh.