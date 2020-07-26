Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan reviews coronavirus COVID-19 situation from hospital

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who tested coronavirus positive on July 25 reviewed the COVID-19 situation and his government's measures to combat the pandemic from the hospital where he is being treated.

CM Chouhan took stock of the situation through video conferencing on Sunday (July 26) and said that Madhya Pradesh has to be made COVID-19 free.

He also congratulated the health department and the doctors who are working day and night to defeat the coronavirus.

The CM stated that the weapons to fight coronavirus are social distancing and face mask.

"You should all use these weapons and defeat this virus," said CM Chouhan.

According to Chirayu Medical College and Hospital in Bhopal, where CM Chouhan is admitted, he continues to be stable and his medical parameters are normal.

"He slept well and took proper diet in the hospital," said Dr Ajay Goenka.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh's COVID-19 total has increased by 874 to 27,800, of which, 7,857 are active cases.

The health bulletin said that 811 people have so far succumbed to the virus.