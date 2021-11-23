Madhya Pradesh Education Board releases exam schedule for Class X and XII, check dates here

Bhopal: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) on Monday released the exam schedule for Class X and XII. As per the schedule, exams for Class X will begin from February 18, 2022, while the same for Class XII will commence from February 17, 2022.

As per an official communication, all exams will be conducted in one shift from 10 am to 1 pm. The students will be required to undergo thermal screening before entering the examination centres for which they will have to reach the venues by 8 am.

A circular issued by MPBSE on Monday evening stated that the students will not be allowed to enter the centres after 9.45 am. The board also stated that strict Covid protocols will be followed, including wearing face masks, maintaining physical distancing and carrying sanitisers at the exam centres.

As per the schedule, answer sheets will be distributed 10 minutes before the scheduled time at 9.50 am, while question papers will be given to the students at 9.55 am.

The board officials have clarified that "there will be no change in the exam schedules even if local or any other holiday is declared during the exam dates".

State School Minister Inder Singh Parmar said that the syllabus has been reduced by over 30 per cent due to the pandemic.

"It will reduce the burden of the students. The teachers have been asked to take extra classes to help clear the doubts of the students," Parmar said.

An estimated 6.50 lakh students are expected to appear for the Class XII exams, while over 10 lakh students will appear for the Class X exams.

