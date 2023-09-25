Madhya Pradesh Elections: PM Modi To Give 'Success Mantra' To BJP Workers In Bhopal Today; Several Schools Shut, Exams Postponed

BHOPAL: Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address on Monday a mega public gathering in Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, a state currently heading towards elections. Reports indicate that PM Modi will unveil strategies for winning the upcoming legislative and Lok Sabha elections to his party workers during this event.

State BJP president V D Sharma shared that approximately 10 lakh party workers are expected to assemble at Bhopal's Jamboree Maidan, where PM Modi will impart the keys to victory for the imminent Assembly elections. The city has been adorned with cutouts of PM Modi and BJP's flags by enthusiastic party workers, while security forces remain on high alert.

Stringent Security Measures & Drone Surveillance

The state's Home Minister, Narottam Mishra, briefed the press about the formidable security arrangements in Bhopal. Approximately 4,000 police personnel, including 20 IPS officers, have been deployed to bolster the security system. Mishra added that drone cameras will be utilized in the vicinity of Jamboree Maidan, the venue where PM Modi is scheduled to address the BJP workers. Special Protection Group (SPG) and National Security Guard (NSG) forces have already been mobilized for enhanced security.

Culmination Of BJP's Jan Ashirwad Yatras

To mark the formal conclusion of the BJP's five Jan Ashirwad Yatras aimed at connecting with the masses before the Assembly polls, a massive rally is being organized. These yatras, covering over 10,500 km and reaching 210 of the state's 230 Assembly constituencies, were initiated earlier this month, with party president JP Nadda flagging off the first one from Chitrakoot in Satna on September 3. The culminating event will be a mega workers' gathering in Bhopal on September 25, coinciding with the birth anniversary of the BJP's founder, Deen Dayal Upadhyay.

PM Modi To Share Success Mantra With BJP Workers

During this significant occasion, PM Modi will share the strategies for triumph in the upcoming legislative and Lok Sabha elections exclusively with registered party workers. Only those who have completed the registration process at the booth level will be eligible to participate. This visit marks PM Modi's third trip to the state within the last 45 days, underscoring the BJP's commitment to preserving its influence in the central state by leveraging his popularity.

Impact On Educational Institutions

In light of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bhopal for the BJP workers' Mahakumbh, a substantial number of schools in the city will remain closed on Monday. Some schools have also rescheduled exams due to anticipated transportation challenges for students resulting from heavy traffic and altered routes.

Media reports indicate that parents have been duly notified of these changes through SMS and WhatsApp messages over the past two days. However, the state's Education Department has not officially declared a holiday. Anjani Kumar, the District Education Officer (DEO), clarified that no directive has been issued to close the schools.

Several schools had examinations scheduled for September 25, and these have been postponed. Parents were informed about the same by school principals, assuring that the exams would be conducted at a later date. In contrast, government schools have not communicated any such alterations and will continue their regular operations.

It's worth noting that a similar situation occurred in June 2023 when PM Modi visited Bhopal to inaugurate the Vande Bharat trains, resulting in the closure of several schools.