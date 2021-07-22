हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
COVID-19

Madhya Pradesh extends ban on bus services with Maharashtra till July 28

 

Madhya Pradesh extends ban on bus services with Maharashtra till July 28
File Photo

New Delhi: The Madhya Pradesh government extended the ban on the movement of passenger buses to Maharashtra till July 28, PTI reported. As per an order issued by MP's additional transport commissioner Arvind Saxena on Wednesday (July 21), the ban was further extended in view of the COVID-19 situation. 

The earlier order issued was applicable till July 21. The MP government suspended the bus operations with Maharashtra in March this year during the surge in coronavirus cases in the western state. The ban on buses with Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh has already been lifted by Madhya Pradesh. 

On Wednesday, Madhya Pradesh logged 15 fresh coronavirus cases, which pushed the infection tally to 7,91,704. With no new fatality, the death toll in the state stood at 10,512, state health department said. 

Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 8,159 new COVID-19 cases and 165 fresh fatalities. The caseload has reached 62,37,755 while the death toll mounted to 1,30,918 in the state, as per official data.

Meanwhile, the Madhya Pradesh government on Thursday extended the five-day week system in all government offices till October 31. 

“In view of the COVID-19 pandemic's prevention and as a precautionary measure, all government offices in the state will have five-day week functioning (Monday-Friday) till October 31,” the official was quoted as saying by the news agency. 

(With agency inputs)

