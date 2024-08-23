Advertisement
MADHYA PRADESH

Madhya Pradesh: Five Persons Killed After Roof Of Under Construction Resort Collapsed In Indore

The incident occurred in Choral locality under the jurisdiction of Simrol police station in the district.

|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2024, 02:47 PM IST|Source: ANI
New Delhi: In a tragic incident, five persons- four labourers and a contractor, died after the roof of an under construction resort collapsed in Madhya Pradesh's Indore on Friday, an official said.

According to the police those who died were identified as Pawan Panchal (35) (Contractor), a resident of Bhaswada, Rajasthan and currently living in Indore's Rau and labourers were identified as Hariom Malvi (22) and Ajay Malvi (20), residents of Shajapur and Raja (22) & Gopal (45), residents of Indore.

Indore Collector Ashish Singh told ANI, "There was an under construction resort in choral locality where the roof slab was recently built and under the same roof a contractor and four labourers were sleeping. On Friday morning, the roof collapsed and all five people died."

Upon getting the information about the incident, the teams of district administration and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) reached the spot and began the rescue operation. Five bodies were recovered from the spot which were sent for the post mortem, he said.

"A team is investigating the matter regarding the permission of the resort construction. Though in the preliminary investigation it came to light that there was a permission issued from the gram panchayat for construction.

Whether there was a violation or not is a matter of investigation. It was a private construction and it was found that the quality of construction was not upto the mark. Therefore investigation into the matter is underway and further action will be taken accordingly," he added. 

