Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2834213https://zeenews.india.com/india/madhya-pradesh-four-of-family-killed-in-fire-at-milk-parlour-cum-house-in-dewas-2834213.html
NewsIndia
MADHYA PRADESH

Madhya Pradesh: Four Of Family Killed In Fire At Milk Parlour-Cum-House In Dewas

A fire in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, killed four family members, including two children, due to suffocation and burns.

|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2024, 09:00 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Madhya Pradesh: Four Of Family Killed In Fire At Milk Parlour-Cum-House In Dewas

Four members of a family, among them two children, were killed in a fire that broke out at a milk parlour-cum-house in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The blaze erupted on the premises in the Nayapura area around 4.45 am, an official said.

"We received information about a fire in a milk parlour in Nayapura, and a family was living in the same premises," Nahar Darwaja police station in-charge Manju Yadav told PTI.

She said the victims, a couple and their two children, died of suffocation and burn injuries.

A team from the fire brigade rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.

Stay informed on all the latest news, real-time breaking news updates, and follow all the important headlines in india news and world News on Zee News.

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Power Theft Allegations Against SP MP Ziaur Rahman Barq
DNA Video
DNA: Hot Tea Linked to Cancer Risk!
DNA Video
DNA: Why Jordan Fears After Syria’s Coup?
DNA Video
DNA: Gandhi Family Ruined My Career, says Mani Shankar Aiyar
DNA Video
DNA: NSA Ajit Doval’s China Visit - Inside Story
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report- Tight Security Arrangements for Mahakumbh
DNA Video
DNA: Who got superstar Allu Arjun arrested?
DNA Video
DNA: US announces 100-point plan for Islamophobia
DNA Video
DNA: Revelation! Were rioters outsiders in Sambhal?
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims in UP Tracing Their Hindu Roots?
NEWS ON ONE CLICK