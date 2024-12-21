Madhya Pradesh: Four Of Family Killed In Fire At Milk Parlour-Cum-House In Dewas
A fire in Dewas, Madhya Pradesh, killed four family members, including two children, due to suffocation and burns.
Four members of a family, among them two children, were killed in a fire that broke out at a milk parlour-cum-house in Madhya Pradesh's Dewas district in the early hours of Saturday, police said.
The blaze erupted on the premises in the Nayapura area around 4.45 am, an official said.
"We received information about a fire in a milk parlour in Nayapura, and a family was living in the same premises," Nahar Darwaja police station in-charge Manju Yadav told PTI.
She said the victims, a couple and their two children, died of suffocation and burn injuries.
A team from the fire brigade rushed to the spot and brought the blaze under control, the official said, adding that further details are awaited.
