Madhya Pradesh: Full List Of Ministers And Their Portfolios
The present strength of the state cabinet, including the chief minister, is 31. The Madhya Pradesh cabinet can have a maximum of 35 ministers including the Chief Minister.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav today allocated portfolios to his cabinet ministers just ahead of the new year. The Chief Minister has kept the home department to himself while giving the finance ministry to Deputy CM Jagdish Devda and public health to the other deputy CM, Rajendra Shukla. The present strength of the state cabinet, including the chief minister, is 31. The Madhya Pradesh cabinet can have a maximum of 35 ministers including the Chief Minister. CM Yadav congratulated all the ministers and hoped that his team will work for the betterment of the Madhya Pradesh.
CM Yadav will also handle the General Administration Department (GAD), Public Relations, Jails, Mining, Aviation, Industrial Policies and Investment Promotion besides all other departments not specifically assigned to any minister. Deputy CM Devda was given the Commercial Tax department besides the Finance Ministry. Rajendra Shukla, the other deputy CM, was allocated Public Health and Medical Education.
Prahlad Patel: Panchayat and Rural Development
Kailash Vijayvargiya: Urban Development and Housing, and Parliamentary Affairs
Vijay Shah: Tribal Affairs and Bhopal Gas Tragedy departments
Rakesh Singh: Public Works Department
Rao Udai Pratap Singh: Transport and School Education
Sampatiya Uikey: Public Health Engineering (PHE)
Karan Singh Verma: Revenue
Tulsiram Silawat: Water Resources
Aidal Singh Kansana: Farmers Welfare and Agricultural Development
Nirmala Bhura: Women and Child Development
Govind Rajput: Food and Civil Supplies
Vishwas Sarang: Sports, Youth Affairs and Cooperatives
Narayan Singh Kushwaha: Social Justice, Horticulture and Food Processing
Nagar Singh Chouhan: Forest, Environment and SC Welfare
Pradyuman Singh Tomar: Energy
Rakesh Shukla: Renewable Energy
Chaitanya Kashyap: Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises
Inder Singh Parmar: Higher Education and Technical Education
Ministers of States with independent charge
Krishna Gaur: OBC and Minority Welfare
Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi: Culture, Tourism and Religious Trust and Endowment
Dilip Jaiswal: Cottage and Village Industries
Gautam Tetwal: Skill Development and Employment
Lakhan Singh Patel: Animal Husbandry and Dairy
Narayan Singh Pawar: Fishermen Welfare and Fisheries Department
Ministers of States
Narendra Shivaji Patel: Public Health
Pratima Bagri: Urban Development and Housing
Dilip Ahirwar: Forest and Environment
Radha Singh: Panchayat and Rural Development
मंत्रिपरिषद के सभी माननीय मंत्री साथियों को विभागों की जिम्मेदारी मिलने पर हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।
मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि आप सभी निष्ठापूर्वक अपने दायित्वों का निर्वहन कर, स्वर्णिम मध्यप्रदेश के संकल्प को सिद्ध करेंगे।
आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के नेतृत्व… pic.twitter.com/nx7ysnmUxE — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) December 30, 2023
CM Yadav replaced Shivraj Singh Chouhan earlier this month after the BJP leaders decided to go with fresh CM faces in all the three states the party won - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.
