Madhya Pradesh: Full List Of Ministers And Their Portfolios

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav today allocated portfolios to his cabinet ministers just ahead of the new year. The Chief Minister has kept the home department to himself while giving the finance ministry to Deputy CM Jagdish Devda and public health to the other deputy CM, Rajendra Shukla. The present strength of the state cabinet, including the chief minister, is 31. The Madhya Pradesh cabinet can have a maximum of 35 ministers including the Chief Minister. CM Yadav congratulated all the ministers and hoped that his team will work for the betterment of the Madhya Pradesh.

CM Yadav will also handle the General Administration Department (GAD), Public Relations, Jails, Mining, Aviation, Industrial Policies and Investment Promotion besides all other departments not specifically assigned to any minister. Deputy CM Devda was given the Commercial Tax department besides the Finance Ministry. Rajendra Shukla, the other deputy CM, was allocated Public Health and Medical Education.

Prahlad Patel: Panchayat and Rural Development

Kailash Vijayvargiya: Urban Development and Housing, and Parliamentary Affairs

Vijay Shah: Tribal Affairs and Bhopal Gas Tragedy departments

Rakesh Singh: Public Works Department

Rao Udai Pratap Singh: Transport and School Education

Sampatiya Uikey: Public Health Engineering (PHE)

Karan Singh Verma: Revenue

Tulsiram Silawat: Water Resources

Aidal Singh Kansana: Farmers Welfare and Agricultural Development

Nirmala Bhura: Women and Child Development

Govind Rajput: Food and Civil Supplies

Vishwas Sarang: Sports, Youth Affairs and Cooperatives

Narayan Singh Kushwaha: Social Justice, Horticulture and Food Processing

Nagar Singh Chouhan: Forest, Environment and SC Welfare

Pradyuman Singh Tomar: Energy

Rakesh Shukla: Renewable Energy

Chaitanya Kashyap: Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises

Inder Singh Parmar: Higher Education and Technical Education

Ministers of States with independent charge

Krishna Gaur: OBC and Minority Welfare

Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi: Culture, Tourism and Religious Trust and Endowment

Dilip Jaiswal: Cottage and Village Industries

Gautam Tetwal: Skill Development and Employment

Lakhan Singh Patel: Animal Husbandry and Dairy

Narayan Singh Pawar: Fishermen Welfare and Fisheries Department

Ministers of States

Narendra Shivaji Patel: Public Health

Pratima Bagri: Urban Development and Housing

Dilip Ahirwar: Forest and Environment

Radha Singh: Panchayat and Rural Development

CM Yadav replaced Shivraj Singh Chouhan earlier this month after the BJP leaders decided to go with fresh CM faces in all the three states the party won - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.