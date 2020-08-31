Madhya Pradesh government to provide free travel for NEET, JEE candidates

Bhopal: Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has announced free travel arrangements for all students from Madhya Pradesh who will appear for the NEET, JEE examinations.

The students will be provided free travel arrangements from the block or district headquarters to the examination centre by the government. Students interested in availing this facility will have to register themselves by calling on 181, or through the portal https/mapit.gov.in/covid-19 , by August 31.

Chouhan made the announcement on his official Twitter handle on Sunday, saying, ''Government of Madhya Pradesh is arranging free-of-cost transport facility for students appearing in JEE/NEET exam. Arrangements will be done from Block HQ & District HQ of exam centre. Examinees can call at 181 or can apply by clicking on http://mapit.gov.in/covid-19 from August 31.''

Government of Madhya Pradesh is arranging free-of-cost transport facility for students appearing in JEE/NEET exam. Arrangements will be done from Block HQ & District HQ of exam centre. Examinees can call at 181 or can apply by clicking on https://t.co/gFyNJAUyqh from August 31. — Office of Shivraj (@OfficeofSSC) August 30, 2020

However, Madhya Pradesh is not the first state to do so but Chief Ministers of Chhattisgarh and Odisha have also directed officials and their party leaders to help the students appearing in the exams.

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday said that the safety and future of the students was the topmost priority with regard to the conduction of the JEE and NEET amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that several steps including the increase in the number of exam centres had been taken. The National Testing Agency is scheduled to conduct the NEET on Septemeber 13 and JEE examinations between September 1-6.