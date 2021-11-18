Madhya Pradesh Home Minister bans Vir Das in state over ‘Two Indias’ video

New Delhi: In the wake of row sparked by comedian-actor Vir Das’ monologue ‘I come from two Indias’, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Thursday (November 18) threatened to ban him from performing in the state.

“We won't allow such jesters to perform. If he tenders an apology, we are going to think over it," the minister told PTI.

Das received flak from various sections of the society including actor Kangana Ranaut who has demanded action against him. Whereas, TMC MP Mahua Moitra and Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Shashi Tharoor have backed Das over his piece.

The BJP minister alleged that some “jesters” who try to "defame" India have found support from Congress.

“Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also defames India on foreign land. MP Congress chief Kamal Nath also does it,” Mishra told the news agency.

Further, he threatened not to let Das perform in Madhya Pradesh. "Such type of people like him, I call them 'vidushak' (jester) would not be allowed to perform in the state. If he (Das) apologises, we are going to think over it," he said.

The Mumbai-based stand-up comic found himself the target of many netizens after the video titled ‘I come from two Indias’ went viral. Das touched upon various burning issues including the farm protests, rapes in India, the battle against COVID-19 and the crackdown on comedians in the six-minute clip which was a part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC.

Police complaints have been filed against him over the video. Das earlier issued a statement saying his comments weren't intended to insult the country.

(With agency inputs)

