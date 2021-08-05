हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Narottam Mishra

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra gets stuck in flood-hit Datia village, airlifted by IAF chopper

An IAF helicopter rescued Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra after he got stranded when the boat carrying him to flood-hit Kotra village in Datia district developed a glitch while trying to move out local residents.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra gets stuck in flood-hit Datia village, airlifted by IAF chopper
Image credit: Twitter

Bhopal: An IAF helicopter on Wednesday (August 4) rescued Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra after he got stranded when the boat carrying him to flood-hit Kotra village in Datia district developed a glitch while trying to move out local residents, an official said.

The minister, on getting information about some people getting stranded on the roof of a house in the marooned village, reached there on a boat of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), he said. However, a tree suddenly fell on the boat following which it developed a snag and stopped moving, the official said.

Following this, Mishra sent messages to government officials after which an IAF helicopter was sent to the spot to rescue him and nine other stranded villagers, he said. The minister first ensured that all the stranded people were rescued and after that IAF personnel lowered a rope by which Mishra was safely pulled, the official said.

Earlier, Mishra visited a number of flood-affected villages of Datia district to supervise rescue operations and oversee arrangements made for people housed in relief camps, he added. 

