PEGASUS

Pegasus row: Supreme Court to hear pleas seeking probe into alleged snooping

The Supreme Court will hear a clutch of pleas seeking an independent investigation into the alleged Pegasus snooping matter.

File photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday will hear a batch of petitions seeking an independent probe into the alleged Pegasus snooping matter.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Surya Kant will hear nine separate pleas -- including those filed by the Editors Guild of India, on the issue related to reports of alleged snooping by government agencies on eminent citizens, politicians and journalists by using Israeli firm NSO's spyware Pegasus.

The Editors Guild of India in its plea seeks a special investigation team (SIT) be set up to investigate the reported surveillance of journalists and others.

As per one of the petitions, hacking of phones using the Pegasus spyware constituted a criminal offence punishable under Sections 66 (computer related offences), 66B (punishment for dishonestly receiving stolen computer resource or communication device), 66E (punishment for violation of privacy) and 66F (punishment for cyber terrorism) of the IT Act, punishable with imprisonment and/or fine.

 

