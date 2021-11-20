Madhya Pradesh: Indore reports 21 new cases of Dengue, total tally breaches 1000 mark

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh’s Indore on Friday (November 19, 2021) reported 21 new cases of Dengue that included 10 children and the total number of Dengue patients breached the thousand mark in the city.

Chief Medical and Health Officer Dr BS Setiya in an interview with ANI said that the reason for the increase in the number of dengue patients is water logging or around people`s homes.

"People should not let water stagnate around them in which dengue larvae grow. Till now, one thousand people have become victims of dengue, even today 21 new cases have come in which 10 are children. At present, there are 28 active dengue cases in the district, out of which 15 are being treated in hospitals," he said.

Meanwhile, the experts on Friday stated that Dengue makes pregnant women vulnerable to unfavourable pregnancy as compared to non-infected pregnant women.

Gynaecologists that ANI spoke with said that if pregnant women get infected with dengue, there are possibilities that the foetus may suffer from growth restriction (IUGR) and may be underweight.

Dengue virus (DENV) causes fever and severe haemorrhagic symptoms in humans. Dengue Virus Serotype-2 is more fatal.

The vector-borne disease spreads through the bite of the Aedes aegypti mosquito and is dangerous as the infected mother may pass on the infection to the foetus.

(With agency inputs)

