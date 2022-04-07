हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: Journalist stripped in police station, here’s the whole story

An incident of police brutality has come to light from Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, where the police not only beat up a local journalist, but also took off his clothes and put him in the lockup.

Madhya Pradesh: Journalist stripped in police station, here’s the whole story

An incident of police brutality has come to light from Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, where the police not only beat up a local journalist, but also took off his clothes and put him in the lockup.

The police also took photos and made a video, which went viral on social media.

He was also beaten up and a fake case was registered against him.

On this whole matter, Sidhi Superintendent of Police Manoj Shrivastava said that some people were creating a ruckus outside the police station in support of an accused arrested under the IT Act. The police tried to pacify them many times, but in spite of that, they started shouting slogans against the administration.

Regarding the photo inside the lockup going viral, the Superintendent of Police said that they were getting it investigated and soon strict action would be taken against the culprits.

As per reports, the whole incident took place on the night of April 2.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Madhya PradeshJournalist strippedpolice brutalitySuperintendent of PoliceSidhi district
Next
Story

Terrorist associate arrested in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara

Must Watch

PT2M42S

DNA: IMF praises PM Modi's food security scheme