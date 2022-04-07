Madhya Pradesh: Journalist stripped in police station, here’s the whole story

An incident of police brutality has come to light from Madhya Pradesh’s Sidhi district, where the police not only beat up a local journalist, but also took off his clothes and put him in the lockup.

The police also took photos and made a video, which went viral on social media.

He was also beaten up and a fake case was registered against him.

On this whole matter, Sidhi Superintendent of Police Manoj Shrivastava said that some people were creating a ruckus outside the police station in support of an accused arrested under the IT Act. The police tried to pacify them many times, but in spite of that, they started shouting slogans against the administration.

Regarding the photo inside the lockup going viral, the Superintendent of Police said that they were getting it investigated and soon strict action would be taken against the culprits.

As per reports, the whole incident took place on the night of April 2.

