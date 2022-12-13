topStoriesenglish
Madhya Pradesh: Man admitted in govt hospital ward found dead in toilet, 5 nursing officers suspended

'The patient was admitted to the surgical ward of the district hospital on December 9. His body was found in the toilet of a ward on December 12, three days after he went missing' said CMHO officer Pawan Jain

Dec 13, 2022

Shivpuri: A 40-year-old man was found dead in the toilet of the state-run Shivpuri district hospital in Madhya Pradesh, three days after he was admitted to a hospital ward and went "missing", an official said on Tuesday. Following the recovery of the body on Monday, the administration suspended five nursing officers while the civil surgeon and a doctor were served show-cause notice, he said.

"The patient was admitted to the surgical ward of the district hospital on December 9. His body was found in the toilet of a ward on December 12, three days after he went missing," district Chief Medical and Health Officer (CMHO) Pawan Jain said.

He said the sanitary supervisor of a private firm engaged in cleaning work at the hospital was also served notices. After the incident, the civil surgeon terminated the services of four sanitary workers. Mr Jain said CCTV camera footage will be checked.

