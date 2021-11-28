Madhya Pradesh minister apologises for 'Thakur women' remark

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh Cabinet Minister Bisahulal Singh on Sunday (November 28) issued an apology over his controversial remark on Thakur women, ANI reported.

“I apologise if anyone's sentiments got hurt, I have always respected women," the minister told ANI while addressing the controversy.

For the unversed, the BJP minister made a contentious remark for Thakur women in a rally in Annupur on Thursday.

While talking about equal work opportunities for women, the minister went on to say that the upper caste men especially Thakurs keep women confined in their homes and do not allow them to work. Thus Thakur women should be dragged out of their homes to work in society.

“Thakur-Thakar (upper castes) keep their women confined to their homes & don't allow them to work in society. Women of Thakurs&other big people should be dragged out of their homes & made to work in society to ensure equality,’ ANI quoted the minister as saying.

Here’s a video of his statement!

#WATCH | Thakur-thakar (upper castes) keep their women confined to their homes & don't allow them to work in society. Women of Thakurs&other big people should be dragged out of their homes & made to work in society to ensure equality: MP Minister Bisahulal Singh in Anuppur(24.11) pic.twitter.com/46962n0Puj — ANI (@ANI) November 25, 2021

The statement triggered a strong reaction from the Thakur section with Shree Rashtriya Rajput Karni stating a protest against the minister where his effigies were set ablaze.

"The minister’s objectionable remark has hurt the Rajput community. Our MP organising secretary Shailendra Singh Jhala has directed us to blacken Singh’s face whenever we see him,” Karni Sena's Bhopal president Krishna Bundela told PTI.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Chouhan, while addressing the controversy said that the minister has been warned, adding that women’s respect is a priority for his government.

“Women's respect is our govt's priority. I had called him ...he had publicly apologised for his statement. I have warned him also. Ministers need to maintain dignity,” Chouhan told ANI.

Live TV