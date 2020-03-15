हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Kamal Nath calls Cabinet meeting in Bhopal

The Congress MLAs, who were camping in Jaipur, are likely to return to Bhopal by noon.

Madhya Pradesh political crisis: Kamal Nath calls Cabinet meeting in Bhopal
ANI photo

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath has called a Cabinet meeting here on Sunday (March 15) in the wake of state Governor Lalji Tandon's direction to his government to seek a trust vote in the Assembly on Monday. The meeting is likely to be begin at 11 am, sources said.

The cabinet is likely to discuss the Governor's letter sent on Saturday night, in which he asked the government to seek a trust vote in the Assembly soon after his (governor's) address on March 16, they said.

Meanwhile, the Congress MLAs, who were camping in Jaipur, are likely to return to Bhopal by noon, sources added.

On Saturday, the Assembly Speaker had accepted the resignations of six ministers, out of the total 22 rebel Congress legislators. With this, the strength of the House has come down to 222, with the majority mark 112.

The resignations of 16 other rebel legislators, who are in Bengaluru, have not been accepted yet. 

 

Tags:
Madhya PradeshKamal NathBhopalLalji Tandon
Next
Story

Breaking news March 15, 2020 latest updates

Must Watch

PT3M52S

Fake hand sanitizer manufactuing units busted in Mumbai, Noida and Pune