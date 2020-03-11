Madhya Pradesh political crisis: State BJP MLAs reach Gurugram, Congress to shift MLAs to Jaipur

New Delhi: Hours after Jyotiraditya Scindia and 22 other MLAs resigned from the Congress party on Tuesday (March 10), the BJP has moved its MLAs from Bhopal to Delhi and then Gurugram in Haryana. The legislators boarded the plane from Bhopal airport late on Tuesday night.

"We have come here in a festive mood and we will stay here and enjoy for the next few days," Kailash Vijayvargiya told reporters after arriving at New Delhi.

While the Congress is flying its MLAs to Jaipur from Bhopal on Wednesday (March 11) morning. While two senior Congress leaders -- Sajjan Singh Verma and Govind Singh -- will be in Bengaluru to pacify some of the rebel MLAs.

The Kamal Nath-led government in Madhya Pradesh is in deep turmoil with the resignation of Scindia, the party's central leadership has tasked former Union minister Mukul Wasnik, senior leader Harish Rawat and Madhya Pradesh Congress unit in-charge Deepak Babaria to resolve the crisis. They will mediate with the disgruntled legislators and try to resolve their grievances.

On Tuesday, Jyotiraditya Scindia tendered his resignation, ending his 18-years association with the Congress party. He is likely to join BJP on March 12, according to sources. Scindia will first go to Gwalior on Thursday after which he will reach Bhopal with his supporters.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Tuesday said that there is nothing to worry about as the party will prove its majority in the assembly and added that his government will complete its term.

Earlier, several Congress leaders including Digvijaya Singh accused the BJP of horse-trading and conspiring to bring down the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh.

In the 230 member Madhya Pradesh Assembly, the Congress has 114 MLAs and the support of four Independents, three Samajwadi Party MLAs and two Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs. The BJP has 109 MLAs. Two seats are currently vacant.