Madhya Pradesh relaxes COVID-19 curbs, allows cinema halls to re-open, check complete guidelines

New Delhi: In view of the declining number of COVID-19 cases in the state, the Madhya Pradesh government has now relaxed the COVID-19-induced restrictions and has allowed cinema halls to re-open.

After a meeting held on Monday (July 12, 2021), Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated that the decision has been taken in the wake of a significant dip in coronavirus infections.

He said that the COVID-19 situation is now under control in Madhya Pradesh and that there are no cases in 44 districts of the state.

"The cases are not coming down in Maharashtra and Kerala. The cases are also rising in southern and North-East states. It is suspected that the cases may rise in the month of August. But we are committed to flattening the third wave," the Chief Minister added.

Check new guidelines:

Cinema halls can now function with a 50 per cent capacity. Due to the second wave of COVID-19, cinema halls were closed.

A maximum of 100 people will be allowed to attend wedding ceremonies. Earlier, only 50 persons were permitted in marriages.

50 people can attend funerals. Until now, a maximum of 20 people was allowed in funerals.

Restaurants can operate normally with 100% capacity. Earlier, they were being operated with 50 per cent seating.

Markets can be now opened till 10 PM, instead of 8 pm.

Meanwhile, with the addition of 23 fresh COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, Madhya Pradesh's total caseload has touched 7,91,583. The state currently has 279 active coronavirus cases.

