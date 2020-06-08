Madhya Pradesh: Shajapur Hospital sealed after 80-yr-old patient tied to bed over non-payment of dues

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur Hospital where an elderly man was allegedly tied to a bed and not allowed to go home over non-payments of dues, was sealed on Monday (June 8). An FIR has also been registered against the management of the city hospital for the inhuman treatment vetted out to the elderly citizen.

Laxmi Narayan, aged 80, had travelled from Rajgarh district, 38 kilometres away from Shajapur area for medical treatment for his stomach ailment. During the treatment, the family had paid Rs 6,000, followed by another Rs 5,000. However, at the time of discharge, the hospital asked the kin to pay Rs 11,270 more.

Narayan's family, however, failed to bring the remaining amount and urged the hospital administration to discharge him. Instead, the hospital administration tied the elderly patient's leg to the bed and refused to discharge him, demanding to settle down the final bill.

The report promoted CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to assure justice to the victim and his family. Former CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath too condemned the incident calling it 'barbaric and inhuman'.