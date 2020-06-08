हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh: Shajapur Hospital sealed after 80-yr-old patient tied to bed over non-payment of dues

Shajapur Hospital administration had tied an elderly patient to bed and refused to discharge him for failing to pay a pending bill of 14,000.

Madhya Pradesh: Shajapur Hospital sealed after 80-yr-old patient tied to bed over non-payment of dues
ANI photo

New Delhi: Madhya Pradesh's Shajapur Hospital where an elderly man was allegedly tied to a bed and not allowed to go home over non-payments of dues, was sealed on Monday (June 8). An FIR has also been registered against the management of the city hospital for the inhuman treatment vetted out to the elderly citizen. 

Laxmi Narayan, aged 80, had travelled from Rajgarh district, 38 kilometres away from Shajapur area for medical treatment for his stomach ailment. During the treatment, the family had paid Rs 6,000, followed by another Rs 5,000. However, at the time of discharge, the hospital asked the kin to pay Rs 11,270 more. 

Narayan's family, however, failed to bring the remaining amount and urged the hospital administration to discharge him. Instead, the hospital administration tied the elderly patient's leg to the bed and refused to discharge him, demanding to settle down the final bill. 

The report promoted CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan to assure justice to the victim and his family. Former CM and Congress leader Kamal Nath too condemned the incident calling it 'barbaric and inhuman'. 

Tags:
Madhya PradeshShajapur hospitalShajapurMP hospitalShivrak Singh ChouhanCoronavirusCOVID-19Kamal Nath
Next
Story

Mamata Banerjee extends COVID-19 lockdown in West Bengal till June 30
  • 2,56,611Confirmed
  • 7,135Deaths

Full coverage

  • 69,23,836Confirmed
  • 4,00,243Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT41M34S

Taal Thok Ke: The world recognizes the might of the Indian Army but Rahul still taunts, why?