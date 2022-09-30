NewsIndia
MADHYA PRADESH

Madhya Pradesh shocker! Man kills 8-year-old grandniece for not bringing tobacco from shop

"The accused Munna Saharia (60) is the cousin brother of the victim's grandfather. She refused to bring tobacco from a nearby shop despite repeated requests. This angered the man and he hit her on the head with an axe," Police said.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2022, 09:45 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Madhya Pradesh shocker! Man kills 8-year-old grandniece for not bringing tobacco from shop

Guna: A man allegedly killed his eight-year-old grandniece with an axe in Guna in Madhya Pradesh after she refused to bring tobacco for him from a nearby shop and then buried her body in a heap of fodder, a police official said on Friday.

The incident took place on Thursday evening in Chatarpura village, the official added.

"The accused Munna Saharia (60) is the cousin brother of the victim's grandfather. She refused to bring tobacco from a nearby shop despite repeated requests. This angered the man and he hit her on the head with an axe," Guna Superintendent of Police Pankaj Shrivastava said.

"The girl's parents are labourers and were away at work. When they returned home, they could not find the girl and approached police. Her body was found buried in a heap of fodder during a search of the house by a police team," he said.

The girl's parents said Saharia was the only person in the house at the time, after which he was held from a spot outside the village, the official added.

The man confessed to the crime and has been placed under arrest for murder, the SP said.

Live Tv

Madhya PradeshMadhya Pradesh PoliceMP PoliceMan kills child

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: IAS officer's egoistic reply to girl's sanitary pad request
DNA Video
DNA: Whose stomach is getting filled with mid day meal?
DNA Video
DNA: Bajrang Dal's 'special performance' at Garba
DNA Video
DNA: Heart touching analysis on World Heart Day
DNA Video
DNA: Now all women, married or unmarried, have right to safe abortion in India!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Ideological cure' for 'anti-RSS' politics on PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Switzerland's glaciers melting more than ever before
DNA Video
DNA: Future look of railway stations
DNA Video
DNA: Chinese President Xi Jinping proves rumors of house arrest wrong
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 28, 2022