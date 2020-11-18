Madhya Pradesh to form new 'Cow Cabinet', announced CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday (November 18, 2020) announced the formation of a new cabinet, the `Cow Cabinet` for the protection of cows in the state.

On Twitter, the CM announced that the Animal husbandry, Forest, Panchayat, Rural Development, Home and Farmer Welfare departments will be a part of the `Cow Cabinet`.

" A 'Cow Cabinet' will be constituted for the protection and promotion of cows in the state. The Animal Husbandry, Forest, Panchayat and Rural Development, Revenue, Home and Farmers Welfare Department will be a part of the 'Cow Cabinet'. The first meeting will be held on November 22 at 12 noon on Gopashtami at Gau Sanctuary, Agar Malwa," the Chief Minister said in a tweet.

प्रदेश में गोधन संरक्षण व संवर्धन के लिए 'गौकैबिनेट' गठित करने का निर्णय लिया गया है। पशुपालन, वन, पंचायत व ग्रामीण विकास, राजस्व, गृह और किसान कल्याण विभाग गौ कैबिनेट में शामिल होंगे। पहली बैठक 22 नवंबर को गोपाष्टमी पर दोपहर 12 बजे गौ अभ्यारण, आगर मालवा में आयोजित की जाएगी। — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) November 18, 2020

Meanwhile, Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led government is mulling to introduce the Dharma Swatantrya (Religious Freedom) Bill 2020 in the next session of the state Assembly to check the rising incidents of inter-religious marriages.

Madhya Pradesh's Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that his government is working on bringing the 'Dharma Swatantrya Bill' 2020 in the state assembly with a provision for five-year rigorous imprisonment for luring a person through fraud and forcing marriage by religious conversion by making it a cognisable and non-bailable offence.