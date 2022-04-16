New Delhi: At least two people died while seven others were injured in a stampede during the entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the Vaigai River as a part of Madurai Chithirai Festival 2022, reported ANI quoting Madurai Government Hospital Dean A Rathinavel.
The incident took place when a huge crowd of devotees witness the entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the Vaigai River.
#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A huge crowd of devotees witness the entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the Vaigai River, for the unity & amity of the Saiva-Vaishnava, as part of the #MaduraiChithiraiFestival2022 festival, in Madurai pic.twitter.com/9zDL92LaOD
— ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2022
Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed condolences for the loss of lives and announced Rs 5 lakhs of ex-gratia amount for the victims and Rs 2 lakhs for the one who is grievously injured.
மதுரையில் நடைபெற்று வரும் சித்திரை திருவிழாவில் கூட்ட நெரிசலில் சிக்கி உயிரிழந்தோரின் குடும்பத்தாருக்கு மாண்புமிகு முதலமைச்சர் @mkstalin அவர்கள் ஆறுதல் மற்றும் நிதியுதவியை அறிவித்தார் pic.twitter.com/1YXuCQ1gUZ
— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) April 16, 2022
“Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin expresses deepest condolences to families of victims and immediately orders the CM's General Relief Fund to provide Rs 5 lakhs each to families of the 2 deceased, Rs 2 lakhs to one seriously injured & Rs 1 lakhs each for 7 people with minor injury,” ANI reported.