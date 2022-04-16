New Delhi: At least two people died while seven others were injured in a stampede during the entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the Vaigai River as a part of Madurai Chithirai Festival 2022, reported ANI quoting Madurai Government Hospital Dean A Rathinavel.

The incident took place when a huge crowd of devotees witness the entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the Vaigai River.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: A huge crowd of devotees witness the entry of Lord Kallazhagar into the Vaigai River, for the unity & amity of the Saiva-Vaishnava, as part of the #MaduraiChithiraiFestival2022 festival, in Madurai pic.twitter.com/9zDL92LaOD — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2022

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin expressed condolences for the loss of lives and announced Rs 5 lakhs of ex-gratia amount for the victims and Rs 2 lakhs for the one who is grievously injured.

“Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin expresses deepest condolences to families of victims and immediately orders the CM's General Relief Fund to provide Rs 5 lakhs each to families of the 2 deceased, Rs 2 lakhs to one seriously injured & Rs 1 lakhs each for 7 people with minor injury,” ANI reported.