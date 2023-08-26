Madurai Train Fire: CM MK Stalin Announces Rs 3 Lakh Ex-Gratia; Bodies To Be Sent To UP

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives in the train accident in Madurai. Taking to social media platform ‘X’ CM Stalin wrote, “Deeply saddened by the tragic incident near Madurai Railway junction where nine precious lives were lost in a train fire accident. My heartfelt condolences go out to the families of the deceased. To support the affected families, an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh will be provided.”

He further said that he has given instructions to the Madurai district collector Sangeetha and P Moorthy, Tamil Nadu Minister of Commercial Taxes, Registration Department to ensure that the injured receive the highest quality treatment at the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital. “All measures will be taken to transport the mortal remains of the deceased to their hometowns,” CM Stalin said.

On Saturday morning there was a fire in a ‘private party coach’ attached to the Punalur-Madurai Express and according to officials, the blaze was started after a gas cylinder, which was illegally used by the passengers inside the compartment exploded.

Earlier in the day, Southern Railway also announced that an ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh will be given to the kin of the deceased while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced Rupees 2 lakh as financial help to the families of the deceased.

A total of nine passengers travelling from Uttar Pradesh were killed and over 50 persons were injured after a fire broke out inside a stationary train compartment near the Madurai Railway Station.

Minister for Health and Family Welfare of Tamil Nadu Ma Subramanian said, "Nine people died in the incident, out of which four people have been identified. The injured in the accident are being treated. After the post-mortem, the bodies will be sent to their hometown. We are talking to the Uttar Pradesh government."

Tamil Nadu opposition party leader and AIADMK General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami on his social media post said that, “I request that all the facilities of separate emergency contact be established to contact the relatives of the passengers travelling in the train, appropriate compensation should be provided to the passengers who died in the train fire accident and financial assistance should be given immediately by the central and state government to the injured persons.”

Meanwhile, Rekha, one of the survivors of the horrific train accident narrating the ordeal said, “I was lying on the middle seat and heard about fire. All of us ran in no time and reached the window but it was locked. Then we somehow opened it. Those who were at the back ran and the ones who were sitting at the front got stuck."

Ashok Kumar, another passenger who managed to escape the massive fire said, "We were sleeping only and suddenly the fire broke out and the doors were locked on all sides and the windows were closed. We were not able to find the keys and then we found a pair of pliers and broke the door. Some were able to escape, rest were stuck. We left our luggage and belongings there (in the train).”