Magh Mela 2022: Yogi Adityanath govt makes negative RT-PCR test report must for devotees coming to Prayagraj

New Delhi: In view of the rising cases of coronavirus and the Omicron variant, the Uttar Pradesh government has issued new COVID-19 guidelines on Tuesday (January 4, 2022).

The fresh guidelines were issued after a meeting chaired by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He directed that it should be made mandatory for devotees coming to Prayagraj Magh Mela to produce a negative RT-PCR test report, which should not be older than 48 hours.

The Chief Minister also directed the officials to take full care of the devotees attending the Prayagraj Magh Mela.

This is noteworthy that the Magh Mela is an annual festival that is held in the month of Magha (according to the Hindu calendar) near river banks and Hindu temples. The devotees take the holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of Yamuna, Ganga, and mythological Saraswati, on the occasion of Paush Purnima.

During the entire month of Magh Mela, the pilgrims stay on the banks of Sangam in tents and take an early morning bath and participate in other religious duties.

Schools shut in Uttar Pradesh

In order to control the spread of COVID-19, the Yogi Adityanath-led government has also closed all schools up to Class 10 and extended the night curfew timings. The schools up to Class 10 have been closed till January 15.

These decisions were taken at a meeting chaired by CM Yogi Adityanath.

The CM also told officials that in the districts where the number of coronavirus active cases exceeds 1,000, not more than 100 people should be allowed at marriage ceremonies and other events.

UP, however, has currently no district that has more than 1,000 coronavirus infections.

The CM also said that public places like gyms, spas, cinema halls, banquet halls and restaurants will operate at 50 per cent capacity.

The night curfew will now be imposed from 10 pm to 6 am from January 6.

रात्रिकालीन कोरोना कर्फ्यू रात 10 से प्रातः 06 बजे तक लागू किया जाए। यह व्यवस्था 06 जनवरी से प्रभावी कर दी जाए: #UPCM श्री @myogiadityanath जी — CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) January 4, 2022

Presently, the night curfew is being implemented from 11 pm to 5 am.

No need to panic: Yogi Adityanath

The CM informed that genome sequencing has confirmed 23 cases of the Omicron variant in the state. The chief minister said there is no need to panic.

"Alertness and caution are needed. People should be encouraged to wear masks, take vaccine and practice social distancing. This is the best first aid measure," he said.

992 new COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh recorded 992 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and the number of active cases in the state has now increased to 3,173. The highest 174 cases were found in Ghaziabad, followed by 165 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, 150 in Lucknow and 102 in Meerut.

No fatality was reported in the state in the past 24 hours and the death toll currently stands at 22,916.

