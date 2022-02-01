Magh Mela: One crore devotees likely to take holy dip in Ganga in Prayagraj on Mauni Amavasya today

New Delhi: On the occasion of 'Mauni Amawasya', the Magh Mela authorities are expecting one crore devotees to take a holy dip in the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers in Prayagraj on Tuesday (February 1, 2022).

The fair officials also said that over 45 lakh people were estimated to have taken holy dips in the Ganga river on Monday.

(Devotees gather to take a holy dip at Sangam, the confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati rivers, in Prayagraj on Monday - Photo: ANI)

The Mauni Amavasya, falling on the moonless day of the Magh month under the Hindu calendar, is considered a pious day with devotees taking dips in the Ganga amid the month-long fair on river banks in Prayagraj. As per the Hindu calendar, this day falls on two days -- on January 31 and February 1 -- this year.

Fair authorities said the people had begun arriving at the fair site since Sunday itself.

(People at Sangam in Prayagraj - Photo: ANI)

In view of the pandemic, the fair is being held amid strict observance of the Covid-19 protocol. Magh Mela 2022 is also being conducted under various security and safety measures including the deployment of policemen and the state disaster management personnel besides divers to avert any untoward incident.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra had also visited the fair site on Sunday to take stock of the safety and security arrangements here.

The Mela administration has divided the fair area into five sectors. Five pontoon bridges have been erected so that devotees staying in more than 3,200 institutions and camps in all these sectors can have easy access to 12 bathing ghats in the Mela area. Two 50-bed hospitals, named Ganga and Triveni, 12 health camps and 10 treatment centres have also been set up in the Mela area.

(Devotees arrive to take a dip in Sangam in Prayagraj - Photo: ANI)

Meanwhile, the poll-bound Uttar Pradesh reported 6,626 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, pushing the infection tally to 20,19,549 while the death toll rose to 23,207 with 18 more fatalities. There are now 54,836 active coronavirus cases in the state.

Of the new deaths, two each were reported from Prayagraj and Bijnor. In the last 24 hours, 6,946 COVID-19 patients recovered from the disease, taking the total recoveries to 19,41,506.

