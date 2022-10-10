MAH CET LLB Counseling 2022: Round 1 Merit list OUT for 5 year on cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here
MHT CET LLB Counselling 2022 round 1 merit list is now available on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org, scroll down for direct link to download the merit list.
MHT CET LLB Merit List 2022: The Mahrashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MAH CET LLB Counseling 2022 Merit List for the five-year course today, October 10, 2022. Candidates who registered for the MHT CET LLB Counselling 2022 can download the merit list which from the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.
Here's how to download MAH CET LLB Merit List
- Visit the official website of MHT CET – cetcell.mahace.org
- On the homepage, select the cap portal and click on LLB 5 year
- In the newly opened window click on the Alphabetical List for MS and OMS candidates
- Download the merit list and keep a copy
MAH CET LLB Counseling 2022 Merit list 5 year
Candidates must note that the merit list has been released for Round 1. The merit list has been declared for the Maharashtra State (MS) and Outside Maharashtra State (OMS) candidates. The final list for Round 1 will be released on October 13, 2022
