NewsIndia
MHT CET LLB COUNSELLING 2022

MAH CET LLB Counseling 2022: Round 1 Merit list OUT for 5 year on cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

MHT CET LLB Counselling 2022 round 1 merit list is now available on the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org, scroll down for direct link to download the merit list.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 10, 2022, 03:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MAH CET LLB Counseling 2022: Round 1 Merit list OUT for 5 year on cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link here

MHT CET LLB Merit List 2022: The Mahrashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell has released the MAH CET LLB Counseling 2022 Merit List for the five-year course today, October 10, 2022. Candidates who registered for the MHT CET LLB Counselling 2022 can download the merit list which from the official website- cetcell.mahacet.org.

Here's how to download MAH CET LLB Merit List

  • Visit the official website of MHT CET – cetcell.mahace.org
  • On the homepage, select the cap portal and click on LLB 5 year 
  • In the newly opened window click on the Alphabetical List for MS and OMS candidates
  • Download the merit list and keep a copy

MAH CET LLB Counseling 2022 Merit list 5 year 

Candidates must note that the merit list has been released for Round 1. The merit list has been declared for the Maharashtra State (MS) and Outside Maharashtra State (OMS) candidates. The final list for Round 1 will be released on October 13, 2022

Live Tv

MHT CET LLB Counselling 2022MAH CET LLB merit listCET LLB 5 yr merit listcetcell.mahacet.org

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; October 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Eyes to detect possibility of heart attack
DNA Video
DNA: Distance from gadgets can make families happy!
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News' train journey in the bastion of Naxalites
DNA Video
DNA: China...where Islam is really in danger!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Who is behind the ruckus in Bidar?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 07, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive evidence of temple buried under Shahi Idgah
DNA Video
DNA: Child care center becomes a crematorium in Thailand!
DNA Video
DNA: Beware...Your children's health is at risk