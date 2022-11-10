topStoriesenglish
NewsIndia
MAH CET LLB COUNSELLING 2022

MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022: CAP Round registration for 3 year ends TODAY at mahacet.org- Here’s how apply

MAH LLB 3 Year CET 2022: All those candidates who were not selected in the first round are eligible to apply for second round, details below.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 11:44 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022: CAP Round registration for 3 year ends TODAY at mahacet.org- Here’s how apply

MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2022: CET Cell is scheduled to close the registration window for the MAH LLB 3 Year CET 2022 CAP Round 2 today, November 10. MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2022: The registration period opened on November 4 and will close today. Candidates must register on the official websites cetcell.mahacet.org and llb3cap22.mahacet.org in order to submit an application. Candidates should make sure to apply ahead of time because applications received after the deadline will never be accepted.

MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates
Registrations begin November 4, 2022
Last date for rgistration, choice filling, editing applications and upload of documents November 10, 2022
Date on which Principal of the Admitting College should cancel the admission of the Candidate admitted in Round I &II who has failed to submit the CVC/TVC/NCL/EWS Certificate November 25, 2022
Date on which the system will convert the candidates to Open Category if CVC/TVC/NCL/EWS Certificate is not uploaded by the Candidate/College and admission is not cancelled by college November 28, 2022

MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2022: Here’s how to apply

  • Go to the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org
  • On the homepage, click on the link given for LLB 3 Years
  • In the next step, candidates will have to enter their credentials to log in or create a new account
  • They should fill in the counseling form
  • In the next step, they will have to upload all documents, pay counseling fees and submit the form
  • They should download the same and take a printout for future references

Candidates should be notified that the MAH LLB 3 Years 2022 Counseling CAP Round 1 was held by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. All candidates who did not make the first-round cut may apply for the second round. But they should be sure to submit their applications before the deadline passes.

Live Tv

MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022MAH CET llb 3 yearmah llb 3 year registrationmah cet llb cap round 3llb cap round 3round 3 llb mahmah round 3mah llb registrationmah llb loginmah cet llb

Trending news

DNA
DNA: Analysis of 'garbage politics' in Delhi
DNA
DNA: When the demolition of the Berlin Wall started in 1989
DNA
DNA: What is the political mood of the people of Himachal?
DNA
DNA: Analysis of US midterm elections
DNA
DNA: India Vs Pakistan once again in World Cup
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA
DNA : Historical analysis on the word Hindu
DNA Video
DNA: Understand the concept of Lunar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of Suryakumar Yadav's batting
DNA Video
DNA: Lab-grown blood given to people in clinical trials
DNA Video
DNA: World famous poet John Milton passed away in 1674