MAH CET LLB Counselling 2022: CAP Round registration for 3 year ends TODAY at mahacet.org- Here’s how apply

MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2022: CET Cell is scheduled to close the registration window for the MAH LLB 3 Year CET 2022 CAP Round 2 today, November 10. MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2022: The registration period opened on November 4 and will close today. Candidates must register on the official websites cetcell.mahacet.org and llb3cap22.mahacet.org in order to submit an application. Candidates should make sure to apply ahead of time because applications received after the deadline will never be accepted.

MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2022: Important Dates

Events Dates Registrations begin November 4, 2022 Last date for rgistration, choice filling, editing applications and upload of documents November 10, 2022 Date on which Principal of the Admitting College should cancel the admission of the Candidate admitted in Round I &II who has failed to submit the CVC/TVC/NCL/EWS Certificate November 25, 2022 Date on which the system will convert the candidates to Open Category if CVC/TVC/NCL/EWS Certificate is not uploaded by the Candidate/College and admission is not cancelled by college November 28, 2022

MAH LLB 3 Years CET 2022: Here’s how to apply

Go to the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the link given for LLB 3 Years

In the next step, candidates will have to enter their credentials to log in or create a new account

They should fill in the counseling form

In the next step, they will have to upload all documents, pay counseling fees and submit the form

They should download the same and take a printout for future references

Candidates should be notified that the MAH LLB 3 Years 2022 Counseling CAP Round 1 was held by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test Cell. All candidates who did not make the first-round cut may apply for the second round. But they should be sure to submit their applications before the deadline passes.