MAH LLB Counselling 2022 Merit list OUT for LLB 3 Years CAP Round 1 on cetcell.mahacet.org, direct link to check here

MAH CET Counselling 2022: Maharashtra CET Cell has released the MAH LLB Counselling 2022 Merit List for the LLB 3 Years course today, October 15. Candidates who have registered for the MHT CET Counselling 2022 can check their MAH LLB 3-Year Merit list on the official website – cetcell.mahacet.org. Candidates can also follow the simple steps given here to check the MAH LLB 3-year merit list or download the merit list through the direct link given below

Here's how to download MAH LLB Counselling 2022 Merit List

Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org

On the homepage, click on the link provided for LLB 3 Years Counselling

A new page will open, click on the link for the Alphabetical Merit List

Search for your name and roll number

Download and Save the PDF for future references

Candidates have been provided with a window to edit their applications after checking the merit list. Candidates can do so from Ocotber 15 to October 17 and the final merit list will be released once the candidates after the edits.