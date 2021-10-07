Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar confirms raids on his sisters' homes, says ‘central agencies are being misused’

New Delhi: The first day of Navaratri took an inauspicious turn for Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar after the Income Tax officials conducted raids at the homes of three of his sisters. The Income Tax officials on Thursday (October 7, 2021) conducted multiple raids on businesses related to deputy CM.

Following the raid, the Deputy CM said, "It is true IT has raided a few firms related to me. It is their right... I don’t know whether they were conducted for political purposes or they want more information as we have been paying taxes on time."

Income Tax department today raided the homes of directors of sugar mills in Maharashtra. The Sugar Mill are Daund Sugar (Daund Sugar), Jarandeshwar Sugar (Jarandeshwar Sugar), Pushpadanteshwar Sugar (Pushpadanteshwar Sugar), Ambalika Sugar( Ambalika Sugar).

"However, my only grief is that they conducted raids on the premises related to my three sisters. One of them stays in Kolhapur and the other two in Pune," the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader told reporters in Mumbai.

"If raids were conducted because they are my sisters, then people of the state should think about the level the central agencies are being misused," he added.

Ajit Pawar further added that he could not understand the reason behind raids on them.

