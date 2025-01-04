Maha Kumbh 2025: UPSDMA Conducts Training To Address Nuclear And Chemical Disasters

The Uttar Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (UPSDMA) on Friday organised a special training programme to enhance preparedness for chemical and nuclear disasters during the upcoming Maha Kumbh fair, officials said.

The programme was inaugurated by Lieutenant General (Retired) Yogendra Dimri, Vice President of UPSDMA. Addressing the event, Sharad Seth from the Department of Atomic Energy urged devotees to attend the fair without any worry and fear and take a dip in the confluence of faith, a statement said.

Jointly organised by the Department of Atomic Energy, Government of India and the UPSDMA, Lucknow, the training focused on modern techniques of disaster management, quick assessment of chemical disasters, safe rescue operations and health assistance management along with demonstrations of advanced equipment.

Dimri said that during a big event like Maha Kumbh in the state, workshops related to prevention and safety from nuclear and chemical accidents are being organized for the awareness and information of all the stakeholders.

In the training programme, scientists from Department of Atomic Energy, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre and Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) delivered lectures on chemical leak assessment and response strategy, safe evacuation procedures, standard operating procedures (SOP) for radioactive emergencies for the Maha Kumbh Mela.

Arun Kumar Nayak from the Department of Atomic Energy said the department regularly provides technical assistance and capacity building information to stakeholders.

A total of 400 participants attended, including officials from the Department of Atomic Energy, Bhabha Atomic Research Centre, Mumbai, DRDO, New Delhi, National Disaster Response Force, New Delhi, State Disaster Response Force, Lucknow, Indian Army, Kumbh Mela Administration, police and district administration, fire department, medical officers of district hospital and medical officers of all the hospitals established in the Mela area and district disaster, the statement said.

Management Authority Ayodhya, Varanasi, Chitrakoot, Mathura, Mirzapur, Shravasti and Gorakhpur also participated in the training programme, it added.