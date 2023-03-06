topStoriesenglish2580610
Maha Shocker: 3-Year-Old Raped By Ragpicker At Railway Station In Navi Mumbai

The incident took place at Panvel railway station in the early hours of March 2, when the child was sleeping with her mother in the premises, senior inspector Pravin Padvai of the Panvel GRP said.

A three-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a ragpicker at a railway station in Navi Mumbai, an official from the Government Railway Police (GRP) said on Monday.

The accused picked the girl up, took her aside and raped her. The mother later found the child crying at a distance, he said.

The child's parents approached the police with a complaint against the accused, who was arrested within hours, the official said.

A case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused, he said.

(The above article is sourced from news agency PTI. Zeenews.com has made no editorial changes to the article. News agency PTI is solely responsible for the contents of the article)

