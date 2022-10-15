'Mahagathbandhan flag will fly at Centre': Tej Pratap Yadav confident of replacing BJP in 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Patna (Bihar): Exuding confidence in replacing the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Saturday predicted that the flag of Mahagathbandhan will fly at the Centre. The RJD leader said that he had previously predicted Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar breaking ties with the BJP to join hands with RJD, which has now proven to be true." Public has rejected the BJP government in Bihar. I can predict the future too. Last time, I had predicted about Chachaji (Nitish Kumar), today he is with us. Today, I predict that the flag of Mahagathbandhan will fly at the Centre," said Yadav.

He further said that his party and government believe in work adding that what the BJP is doing or not doing, it is doing in its own home because it is not visible in public. Back in April when Kumar`s JDU was in alliance with the BJP in the state, Yadav had said he held secret talks with Kumar and that JDU-RJD will form the next government in Bihar.

"Earlier I had put up a 'No Entry` board (for Bihar CM Nitish Kumar), and now I have put up an Entry `Nitish Chacha Ji` board, so he came. Since he came, govt will be formed, it is a secret. I had a word with Nitish Ji secretly," Yadav had said.

Meanwhile, reacting to JDU chief Lalan Singh`s remark on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Tej Pratap Yadav said that such statements should be avoided. Earlier, JDU president Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh accused PM Modi of being duplicitous about his caste alleging PM Modi added his caste to the OBC list during his tenure as the Gujarat chief minister.