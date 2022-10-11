'Mahakal Lok' Corridor Inauguration: Ujjain all decked up; event to be live-streamed in 40 countries

Bhopal: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first phase of the Rs 856-crore Mahakaleshwar Temple corridor development project on Tuesday which is expected to significantly boost tourism in this holy city of Madhya Pradesh. The holy city of Ujjain, which is also called Mahakal’s Nagari after the ancient Mahakaleshwar temple here, will witness the grand inauguration of the newly developed ‘Mahakal Lok’, which will be live-streamed across 40 countries.

According to reports, the ceremony will be telecast live in 40 countries to connect the devotees of Lord Shiva. Here in Madhya Pradesh, all prominent temples of Lord Shiva will be decorated with hundreds of earthen lamps.

The Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has prepared an elaborate arrangement to make the occasion extravagant. The project in the holy city of Ujjain, which is expected to significantly boost tourism in the state, is a key part of the party`s "cultural resurgence" plank to increase its support base in the state, country and across the globe ahead of the 2023 Assembly and then 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The state BJP president Vishnu Dutt Sharma said the party`s NRI cell reached out to NRIs in 40 countries, including the US, the UK, the UAE, New Zealand and Canada. "We reached out to the people from Madhya Pradesh residing in these countries. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and I held a virtual meeting with them and they were excited to join the event. We are planning to extend the list of countries to 50. Apart from virtually attending the event, the NRIs will organise special ceremonies like the lighting of lamps to mark the occasion," Sharma said.

MP CM Shivraj Chauhan welcomed the PM ahead of his arrival. "Here is a festive atmosphere here today. I welcome PM Modi on behalf of all people of Madhya Pradesh, he is an inspiration to all of us," CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

1000 screens to be put up for public viewing of the event

Over 1,000 giant screens will also be put up across the state to facilitate the public viewing of the event as part of the BJP`s efforts to draw more people to the party. The party workers have been exhorted to organise `Diwali-like events` at the booth level to celebrate the event.

According to state Home Minister Narottam Mishra, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive in Indore from Ahmedabad at 4 pm and then will reach Ujjain between 5 to 5.30 pm. The Prime Minister will offer his prayers at the Mahakaleshwar temple and then will inaugurate the newly constructed part of the temple.

Mahakal Lok Corridor

A large-size 'shivaling' covered in strands of 'moli' (sacred) threads has been placed below the grand gateway -- Nandi Dwar -- of the 'Mahakal Lok', sources said, adding that according to plan, the prime minister will officially unveil the 'shivaling' to symbolically mark the opening of the mega corridor.

The corridor measures over 900 metres in length and is dotted with 108 ornate sandstone columns in a row which bear decorative 'trishul' design on top and 'mudras' of Lord Shiva. It also has gushing fountains surrounded by artistic sculptures of the deity as well as 53 illuminated murals depicting stories from the Shiv Puran.

Union Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy on Twitter shared a video showing spectacular drone views of the corridor. "Jai Mahakal The first phase of the Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple Corridor of Ujjain is all set to be inaugurated by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi Ji tomorrow 11th, October," he tweeted.

Reddy also shared another video on Twitter showing the sculptures, murals and other structures of the corridor. Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Bhupendra Singh had earlier said that Prime Minister Modi will land in Ujjain around 5:30 PM on October 11.

PM Modi's chopper will land at a helipad located in the Police Line campus here. The span of the designated helipad has been widened to facilitate landing on the day of the event.

"Mega arrangements have been made for the opening of the 'Mahakal Lok' that will be dedicated to the people by the prime minister. After reaching Ujjain, he will drive to the temple complex in his motorcade, and perform a 'puja' at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. After that, he will go to the 'Nandi Dwar' and inaugurate the corridor," said a senior official of Ujjain Smart City Ltd, which has executed the project.