Mahakumbh 2025 Preparations In Full Swing, UP CM Yogi Reviews Progress; What To Expect During Grand Event?

As Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj gears up for Mahakumbh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed the arrangements for the mega event at the Prayagraj airport and directed that the work must be completed by the first week of January. The preparations are being carried out on a war footing. The UP CM made the inspection of the airport during his visit to Prayagraj to review preparations for the Mahakumbh-2025, the UP government said in a statement.

While crossing the Subedarganj flyover, he stopped at the airport to carry out a thorough inspection and provided necessary guidance to the officials, the statement said. He expressed satisfaction with the progress and instructed that all work at the airport must be completed by the first week of January.

As the much-awaited Mahakumbh 2025 approaches, preparations are underway to ensure that pilgrims have access to every facility and encounter no obstacles during the holy event. In today's episode of DNA, ZEE News analyzed Yogi Adityanath's visit to Prayagraj amid preparations for the grand celebrations and what all the devotees can expect from the event. The UP CM is personally overseeing the arrangements in a bid to ensure that the grand religious congregation is a success.

Watch Full Episode Here

Yogi Adityanath made a visit to Prayagraj today to take stock of the ongoing work. His first stop was the Dashashwamedh Ghat, where he participated in the Ganga Aarti, followed by a visit to the Mahadev Temple at the same ghat for prayers.

Afterward, he reviewed the newly constructed tent city for the Mahakumbh, which is being set up to accommodate millions of devotees. The CM also set deadlines for the completion of various tasks to ensure timely preparations. During his visit, CM Yogi highlighted the unique features of this year's Mahakumbh.

Devotees will have the opportunity to visit significant sites such as the Shri Bade Hanuman Temple Corridor, Akshayavat, Patalpuri, Bharadwaj Ashram, and Saraswati Koop Corridor. The sacred site of Lord Ram and Nishadraj’s meeting place, Shringverpur Dham, will also be a major attraction. In a first, pilgrims will get to experience the Ganga Riverfront at the Sangam.

This Mahakumbh promises to be grand and divine, with a special highlight being the Dome City, which is being constructed for the first time ever at the Kumbh Mela. Spanning over 1400 square feet, this Dome City is being developed along the lines of luxury hotels. This addition to the Mahakumbh will offer pilgrims a unique and luxurious experience. Stay tuned for a special report on the features of this innovative Dome city.