Mahant Narendra Giri's death: CM Yogi Adityanath pays last respects, says 'culprit will not be spared'

Prayagraj/Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday (September 21) paid last respects to President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP), Mahant Narendra Giri, at his Baghambari Math located residence. After paying last respects to Mahant Narendra Giri, the Chief Minister said, "The postmortem will be done tomorrow. The culprit will not be spared."

CM Yogi Adityanath told reporters, "Several pieces of evidence have been collected regarding the incident the death of Mahant Narendra Giri. A team of senior police officials incl ADG Zone, IG Range, DIG Prayagraj is investing the case."

A case under section 306 of IPC (Abetment of suicide) has been registered against Mahant Narendra Giri's disciple, Anand Giri, whose name also surfaced in the suicide note of the Mahant, according to Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh. He further said that the probe is underway, and Anand Giri was taken into police custody.

Prayagraj: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pays last respects to President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, Mahant Narendra Giri, at his Baghambari Math located residence. pic.twitter.com/fNNMMRtGaP — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 21, 2021

The ABAP President was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghambari Math located residence on Monday. A forensic team and a special team has reached the site. An investigation into the incident is underway.

Anand Giri arrested for abetting Mahant's suicide

An FIR under section 306 of IPC (Abetment of suicide) has been registered against Anand Giri, a disciple of Akhil ABAP President Mahant Narendra Giri in connection with the latter's death, informed Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (Law and Order), Prashant Kumar.

Kumar reportedly said, "Information was received that the President of ABAP, Mahant Narendra Giri died by suicide. The disciples told the police that around 3 to 4 pm, they broke the door which was locked from inside and found him hanging from a fan."

"Police reached there along with forensic and other teams. A suicide note was recovered in which the name of his disciples, Anand Giri and two others were mentioned. In the note, Mahant Narendra Giri had alleged that Anand Giri and others were responsible for his suicide. Anand Giri has been detained in Haridwar with the help of Uttarakhand Police", he added.

Inspector General (IG) of Prayagraj, KP Singh, said, "Prima facie, it is a case of suicide. I appeal to all of you to maintain peace. We are investigating the matter. We will release the suicide note after forensic investigation of it."

Anand Giri, however, said, "It is a big conspiracy by people who used to extort money from Guruji and wrote my name in the letter. It needs to be investigated as guru Ji has not written a letter in his life and could not do suicide. His handwriting needs to be probed."

He further appealed, "I have spent my entire life over there and never took any money. Everything was good between me and Guru Ji. Hence I request the government to investigate the matter thoroughly."

PM Modi, Amit Shah condole demise of Mahant Narendra Giri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed condolences on the demise of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad (ABAP) President Mahant Narendra Giri, who was found dead under mysterious circumstances at Baghambari Math in Prayagraj.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi in a tweet said, "The death of Akhara Parishad President Shri Narendra Giri Ji is extremely sad. While devoted to spiritual traditions, he played a big role in connecting various streams of Sant Samaj together. May the Lord give him space in his feet. Om Shanti."

Union Minister Amit Shah also condoled the ABAP President`s death and tweeted, "The president of Akhara Parishad Shri Narendra Giri Ji`s entire life was devoted to the promotion, upliftment and human service of spirituality and religion. We have lost a resplendent constellation of Sanatan culture due to his demise. I pray to God to give place to the departed soul in his feet. Om Shanti."

"The death of Mahant Narendra Giri Ji, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, is an irreparable loss for all of us. His whole life was dedicated to society. Praying to the Lord to grant the departed soul a place at His feet and strength to the bereaved followers to bear the loss. Om Shanti," said BJP National President, J P Nadda in a tweet on Monday.

