Mahant Narendra Giri's suicide note. 'Wanted to die by suicide on September 13'

The suicide note, allegedly written by the late Akhil Bhartiya Akhara Parishad President, Mahant Narendra Giri, leaves many questions unanswered.

The suicide note reveals that the seer was deeply disturbed but does not mention clearly the incidents that drove him to take the extreme step.

The Mahant has said that he was disturbed because of his estranged disciple Anand Giri and the priest of the Hanuman temple, Adya Tiwari and his son Sandeep Tiwari. The note, however, doesn’t elaborate about the issues.

Giri, in the note, writes, “I have come to know that Anandi Giri will make my photos, in which I will be shown doing wrong things with a female, go viral with the help of a computer. Would I be able to convince the whole world? I will be robbed of reputation.”

The note mentions that Mahant Narendra Giri was about to die by suicide on September 13, but couldn’t gather the courage to do so. Giri allegedly writes that the people will eventually come to know about the truth, but by then his reputation will be tarnished. Because he has held such revered position, he won’t be able to sustain such an attack on his prestige.

He allegedly further writes in the note about his succession and how it should be passed on to Mahant Balveer Giri. He says, “I request Ashutosh, Nitesh and other seers to support Balveer. Mahant Ravindra, please support Balveer after my death, the way you have supported me.”

He also writes about Aditya Mishra and Shailendra Singh and that they should be asked for Rs 25 lakh each for real estate rights.

"The Mahant has not said anything about the specific incidents regarding these three that upset him so much. We are interrogating all three separately to ascertain the reasons that disturbed the late saint," a senior police official told IANS.

The suicide note is also a will of sorts because it mentions the Mahant’s wishes about his succession.

The Mahant wrote that he had lived his life with respect and dignity and could no longer bear the humiliation.

