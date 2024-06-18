Maharashtra: 20-Year-Old Women Stabbed To Death By Boyfriend In Palghar

New Delhi: A 20-year-old woman was allegedly attacked and killed by her boyfriend in broad daylight on Tuesday Near the Palghar district of Maharashtra, police said.

The incident sparked after a video of an attack that took place around 8.30 am in the Chinchpada locality of Vasai went viral on social media.

The victim identified as Aarti Yadav, was on her way to work with her boyfriend, Rohit Yadav, when they got into a quarrel halfway, an official said, PTI reported

The accused allegedly stabbed her girlfriend multiple times with a sharp object and continued to attack her even after she collapsed on the ground, officials said.

After the incident, the team from the Valiv police quickly rushed to the spot and sent the body for a post-mortem, officials said.

“The accused attacked the woman with an industrial spanner, and there were 18 wounds on her body,” senior inspector Jairaj Ranawre of Valiv police said, PTI reported.

The police informed that the victim and the accused, who had been detained, lived in the same neighbourhood in Nalla Sopara and worked at an industrial estate.

The couple had been in a relationship for the last six years, but they were having problems as the accused suspected the woman of having an affair with another man, the official said.

In a video, the accused was attacking her girlfriend repeatedly and no one came to rescue her. According to police, some passersby stood and made a video of the incident.

The police have detained a woman and a man who shot videos of the incident and uploaded them on social media, PTI reported.