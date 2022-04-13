Maharashtra SHOCKER! 4 men accused of raping Monitor lizard, arrested

In a shocking news, the Maharashtra Forest Department has arrested four men, all hunters, for allegedly raping a Monitor Lizard. As per reports, the incident took place in the Gabha area at Gothane.

CCTV footage showed these four armed men roaming in the forest, Sangli forest officials said.

Forest officials first arrested one suspect, and on checking his mobile, the forest officials came to know about the shocking incident. Photos and clips of the incident were found on the phone.

The other accused were arrested from Ratnagiri district.

