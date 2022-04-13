हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Monitor lizard

Maharashtra SHOCKER! 4 men accused of raping Monitor lizard, arrested

In a shocking news, the Maharashtra Forest Department has arrested four men, all hunters, for allegedly raping a Monitor Lizard. As per reports, the incident took place in the Gabha area at Gothane. 

Maharashtra SHOCKER! 4 men accused of raping Monitor lizard, arrested
Representational image (Photo credit: Pixabay)

In a shocking news, the Maharashtra Forest Department has arrested four men, all hunters, for allegedly raping a Monitor Lizard. As per reports, the incident took place in the Gabha area at Gothane. 

CCTV footage showed these four armed men roaming in the forest, Sangli forest officials said.

Forest officials first arrested one suspect, and on checking his mobile, the forest officials came to know about the shocking incident. Photos and clips of the incident were found on the phone.

The other accused were arrested from Ratnagiri district.

 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Monitor lizardMaharashtra Forest DepartmentMaharashtraunnatural sexRatnagiri
Next
Story

Now, book parking slots in Noida using just your phone

Must Watch

PT5M1S

Maharashtra: ED attaches Nawab Malik's 3 flats in Kurla, 2 flats in Bandra